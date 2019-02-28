Patushai grid station likely to be functional by April 12

Bandipora, February 27:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Wednesday set a deadline of one month to complete the works of Bandipora-Badampora Transmission Line to make the Patushai Grid Station functional.
He said this while reviewing the power scenario in Bandipora district. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Executive Engineers of various wings of Power Department, Project Manager BBTL and other senior officers of the district.
Deputy Commissioner stressed on the officials of the department to ensure quality works on the construction of towers and expedite the work to erect the remaining towers so that the grid can be made functional.
He regretted the inconvenience faced by the people owing to the delay and said the power woes in Bandipora will be minimised if the grid is made operational at earliest. He said the people have faced a lot of hardships owing to the power crisis and assured that the grid station will be made functional soon.
The meeting was informed that out of 111 towers, 99 towers have been erected, for 10 towers foundations are complete while for two towers the foundation is to be laid at Mansbal and Qazipora.
Deputy Commissioner directed the executing agency to complete the erection of all left out towers by the end of March while the laying and stringing of conductors for the left out towers besides charging of the 50 MVA 1332/33KV Grid Station by April 12th.
The meeting also discussed the implementation of various other schemes including DDUGJY, Saubhagya and other related schemes and urged the officials to implement these schemes in letter and spirit so that all the un-electrified habitations are electrified.