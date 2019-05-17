Pattan youth’s killing painful, traumatizing: Mehbooba

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks Admin to speed up probe in Sumbal episode

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 23-year-old Sumbal youth, terming his killing as ‘tragic and highly condemnable’.

In a statement issued here, Mehbooba expressed solidarity with the family of Arshid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Chanabal Pattan. Arshid breathed his last at SKIMS where he was admitted for specialized treatment after being shifted from JVC Bemina.

Asking the government to speed-up the probe in Bandipora case, Mehbooba said that it is the only way to clear any misgivings in peoples’ minds and restore normalcy.

She also appealed people not to go adrift at any cost and do not allow divisive elements to succeed in their nefarious plans to create animosity between people on sectarian and communal lines.

Meanwhile, PDP president also expressed grief over the demise of Irfan Hamed Sheikh of Zainapora, Shopian. On May 8, unknown gunmen barged inside the chemist shop and fired upon the Irfan Ahmad and Muzafar Ahmad. In the incident, the duo suffered critical injuries. Irfan succumbed to his injuries last night.

Mehbooba prayed for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members at this hour of great loss.