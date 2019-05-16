Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 23-year-old youth, who was injured during clashes at Chanabal area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district few days ago, succcumbed to injuries at SKIMS Soura on late Wednesday.

Reports said the deceased youth Arshid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar was buried in his native village at Chanabal at around 2:45 am on Thursday.

Arshid was injured during clashes at Chanabal on Monday when people were protesting against alleged rape of a minor girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports said that authorities have imposed restrictions in Mirgund, Hanjiwara and Chanabal areas as precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Curbs will remain enforced in Sumbal tehsil including Inderkoot, Shadipora, Panzinara, Shilvat and other rural areas, reports said.