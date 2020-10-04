Pattan villagers demand equal share in MGNERGA works

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Yaqoob Ali

The inhabitants of Tilgam village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them an equal share in Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNERGA) works.



As per the unemployed youth from Tilgam (B) village of Pattan raised concern with Rising Kashmir that they have been completely ignored by the concerned Block Development Officer (BDO) and Block Development Chairman (BDC) as no work is granted to them even after approaching the concerned officials several times.



The residents from the village raised question marks on government officials for approving the contract to the same persons since the beginning of the MGNREGA scheme.



After approaching BDO office several times, they were directed to pass the resolution with the consensus of all villagers. The resolution was passed.



As per the youth of the village, they were directed by the concerned BDO to hold the consensus of the villagers through the process of an election resulting in the victory of these youths.



Mohammad Ashraf, a local said they have been wandering from office to office for justice, but in vain as nobody seems to give any heed to their issues.



“The work was not done properly by the earlier contractors” they alleged, adding, they were added to poll ward elections, which they won.”



Another youth from Tilgam, Ajaz Magray said ACD Baramulla promised them that former contractors won’t be allotted work anymore as their work was not up to the desired mark.



These youths raised the question mark on transparency of allotment of work by concerned BDO. After following the direction given by the concerned BDO, nothing was done on the ground.



Another youth, Tariq Ahmad said they approached ACD and ADC Baramulla and the officers at the helm wrote to the BDO, and a team was sent to the village to redress the issue and check the standard of work done by the previous contractors.



“But no report has been submitted to the ADC office so far,” he said.



As per the youths who accompanied the team, soon after the team landed in the village, former contractors started manhandling them. “The team of officials was forced to leave the spot immediately,” they said.



They appealed to the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and redress the issue.



However, BDC block Pattan, Abdul Qayoom Bhat said, they are not related to any of the villagers.



“We advise them to resolve disputes mutually and work together mutually. There is no official involvement in the issue,” he said.



He said as for as previous work is concerned, a team from ACD Baramulla and another team from Srinagar visited the village for assessment of the work done.



Meanwhile, talking to Rising Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Baramulla, Yaar Ali, said villagers have to sort out the dispute themselves and their job is not to solve the dispute who will work or who will not.



“Our job is to estimate, provide work, timely payment etc.,” he said, adding that it is the demand-based scheme, 80 per cent work is done by labourers,” he said.



He added that they have to register their name, produce a job card, and an Aadhaar card if they are willing to work.



“As per the previous work is concerned we have sent the case to the vigilance department for verification of the previous work done, and there is no role of contractor in MGNREGA,” he said.



The MGNREGA was initiated with the objective of “enhancing livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year, to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.”