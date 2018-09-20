Pattan Trauma hospital ‘functions’ without doctors

People bear the brunt as healthcare institute opens for ‘cough and cold’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Notwithstanding its tall claims to streamline healthcare system across the state, Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to provide adequate men and machinery to the much hyped Pattan Trauma hospital.
Rising Kashmir has learned that the emergency services continue to remain severely affected in north Kashmir as the first ever trauma hospital in Pattan township thrown open last week has no doctors for trauma care raising eyebrows from people.
The health department has failed to post specialized doctors for the trauma hospital which took 16 years to complete its construction amid the massive public outcry.
Doctors at Sub-District Hospital Pattan said the trauma hospital said the government has cheated people of entire north Kashmir after naming the trauma facility to SDH.
Although there are theatres at trauma hospital but there are no neurosurgeons and specialist doctors to run the trauma facility in order to tackle emergencies.
Interestingly, some doctors have been deputed to attend patients at the trauma hospital; from the sub-district hospital—also facing shortage of doctors—on internal arrangement.
“Four ISM doctors, one orthopedician and a gynaecologist have been asked to attend patients at the trauma hospital. The trauma services haven’t been started yet which is unfortunate,” said a doctor.
The trauma facility was aimed to tackle emergencies that take place on Srinagar-Muzzafarabad highway prone to road accidents. The lack of trauma facilities in entire north Kashmir is putting lives of persons suffering from traumatic injuries at grave risk.
“After the opening of the trauma hospital, health authorities are still mute as they have failed to sanction posts of specialist doctor for providing immediate medical aid,” the doctor said.
According to residents of Pattan the Block Medical Officer (BMO) has asked four ISM doctors to run the trauma hospital which has enraged them.
They are apprehensive stating that few vested interest people want the hospital be shifted to Mirgund, 8 km from Pattan.
“There are no trauma facilities. It has been converted into Sub-District hospital which is unfortunate. The government has cheated us,” said Javid Ahmad a resident of Palhallan.
“The injured people lost golden hours on way to Srinagar hospitals. The manpower should have been made available first but that is not there,” Ahmad said.
People who suffer injuries due to accidents from far off areas like Uri, Baramulla, Kupwara and other areas often succumb as it takes them time while transported to Srinagar hospitals.
According to doctors at SDH Pattan on an average 2-3 accidents take place on the highway per day and people lost golden hours due to lack of trauma facilities.
“Most of the times if any accident takes place, the death is inevitable as the patients have to be rushed to Srinagar hospitals for treatment which takes a lot of time,” they said. “We have no other choice but to refer patients to Srinagar hospitals due to lack of facilities.”
The resident accused authorities of being non-serious about the opening of the trauma centre. “If the hospital is made operational it can treat trauma patients which could save lives.”
However, BMO Pattan, Dr Masrat Iqbal Wani said they have deputed some doctors from SDH Pattan to the trauma facility on internal arrangement to avoid patient sufferings.
“We have started orthopaedic and gynaecology services there. We do not have neurologists here. The posts have not been created yet. Once the creation is done we will start exclusive trauma services,” he said.
The BMO said due to lack of doctors they are not able to start the trauma facilities adding that they have written to the government about the need for manpower.