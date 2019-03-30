Pattan family seeks whereabouts of missing son

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The family members of a missing driver from north Kashmir’s Pattan town staged a protest on Friday urging upon police administration to trace him without any delay.

The aggrieved family members from Mamoosa Pattan assembled in Press Enclave Srinagar and said that Jan Muhammad Bhat, a driver by profession is missing since March 22.

“Jan Muhammad who works as a driver with Jio left home on March 22 and since then there is no news about him,” his mother told CNS.

The protesting family members said that a missing report has already been lodged in police station but till date police have failed to trace him.

“We urge upon police administration to put all efforts in locating him,” they said. (CNS)





