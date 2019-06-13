Pattan family appeals missing son to return home

June 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

A family from Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Thursday appealed their missing son to return him.

Naveed Ahmad Parra, 16, son of Ghulam Nabi Parra, a resident of Takiya Tappar villane in Pattan left his home on 09 June and was missing since then.

One of Parray’s relatives said the family tried to call his mobile number but it was switched off.

“We also informed relatives and his friends but couldn’t be traced,” he said.

The family has filed a missing report at Police Station Pattan on 11 June.

Station House Officer Pattan, Syed Gazanfar said that the efforts are on to trace the missing youth.

“Anybody having any information about the whereabouts of Naveed may contact on following numbers; 9596767716 Or 9797073711.”