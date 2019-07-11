Pattan cricketer dies while playing match in Anantnag

July 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 19-year-old left-handed batsman died after a ball hit his neck while playing a cricket match at Nanil area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The cricket tournament is being organized by the Youth Services and Sports Department in the area.

The incident occurred when the match was being played between Budgam and Baramulla.

Director General (DG) Youth Services and Sports Department, Saleem-Ur-Rehman said that the batsman suffered injuries and fell unconscious after the ball hit him between his neck and head despite being equipped with all protective gears including helmet.

The deceased cricketer was identified as Jehangir Ahmad War (19) son of Farooq Ahmed War of Goshbugh Pattan Baramulla.

DG said that War was immediately evacuated to health facility Mattan where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Jehangir was studying in class 11th at Government Higher Secondary School Goshbugh Pattan, Baramulla.

Meanwhile, Administrative Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez termed the incident as unfortunate.

He said all possible help and assistance would be rendered to the bereaved family. (GNS)