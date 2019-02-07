Pattan constituency victim of political exploitation: PDP

Srinagar, Feb 7:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed serious concern over the development deficit being witnessed in north Kashmir’s Pattan constituency, stating that the assembly segment has become a victim of political exploitation.
According to party spokesman, Naeem Akhtar while touring Trikolbal and various other areas of Pattan constituency was appraised by the local respectables and party workers about the immense hardships being faced by the people of Pattan due to the huge issues of roads, power, drinking water problems and water logging.
Akhtar also met several delegations during the tour in which people highlighted the hardships they face due to absence of smooth supply of electricity and water and how bad roads are adding to their woes with each passing day.
Akhtar while meeting the locals and listening to their problems said that Pattan constituency has lagged behind in development even when compared with its neighbouring constituencies. He added that the area will need a focussed development plan so that it can be brought at par with other areas where these facilities are available. The PDP leader assured the locals of the area that he will take up the matter with concerned authorities and ensure that the issues are addressed without further delay. “There is a development deficit in Pattan constituency and in spite of it being so near to the state capital and to the highway this area has been neglected and has suffered political exploitation at large,” Akhtar said.