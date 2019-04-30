About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Patriotism being abused in the country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday claimed that patriotism and nationalist feelings are being abused in the country and said the people should be cautious of those who indulge in it for the sake of vote bank politics.
He alleged that the political parties which did not recognise the sacrifices made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters are now questioning the valour of the armed forces - a reference to the air strikes at Balakot in Pakistan.
"The country is witnessing a peculiar trend of abuse of partriotism and nationalist feelings. West Bengal is the land where the national song Vande Mataram was created. This is the land of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhaya. But here the song is being misintepreted to serve vote bank politics," Modi said at a poll rally here.
The people of the country should be wary of such forces who think "hundred times" before shouting slogans in favour of the motherland in order to serve the purposes of their vote bank politics, the prime minister said.
"Mamata Banerjee is also a part of this group. The people of Bengal will not spare her for supporting those who are opposing our country," he said.
Claiming that it was BJP which honoured the contributions and sacrifices of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army, Modi said political parties, including Trinamool Congress have never honoured their contributions are now questioning the valour of armed forces.
"They (the political parties) are speaking in the same tune as Pakistan and are questioning the (Balakot) air strikes," he said.

Latest News

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Patriotism being abused in the country: Modi

              

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday claimed that patriotism and nationalist feelings are being abused in the country and said the people should be cautious of those who indulge in it for the sake of vote bank politics.
He alleged that the political parties which did not recognise the sacrifices made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters are now questioning the valour of the armed forces - a reference to the air strikes at Balakot in Pakistan.
"The country is witnessing a peculiar trend of abuse of partriotism and nationalist feelings. West Bengal is the land where the national song Vande Mataram was created. This is the land of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhaya. But here the song is being misintepreted to serve vote bank politics," Modi said at a poll rally here.
The people of the country should be wary of such forces who think "hundred times" before shouting slogans in favour of the motherland in order to serve the purposes of their vote bank politics, the prime minister said.
"Mamata Banerjee is also a part of this group. The people of Bengal will not spare her for supporting those who are opposing our country," he said.
Claiming that it was BJP which honoured the contributions and sacrifices of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army, Modi said political parties, including Trinamool Congress have never honoured their contributions are now questioning the valour of armed forces.
"They (the political parties) are speaking in the same tune as Pakistan and are questioning the (Balakot) air strikes," he said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;