Patriotism being abused in the country: Modi

April 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday claimed that patriotism and nationalist feelings are being abused in the country and said the people should be cautious of those who indulge in it for the sake of vote bank politics.

He alleged that the political parties which did not recognise the sacrifices made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters are now questioning the valour of the armed forces - a reference to the air strikes at Balakot in Pakistan.

"The country is witnessing a peculiar trend of abuse of partriotism and nationalist feelings. West Bengal is the land where the national song Vande Mataram was created. This is the land of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhaya. But here the song is being misintepreted to serve vote bank politics," Modi said at a poll rally here.

The people of the country should be wary of such forces who think "hundred times" before shouting slogans in favour of the motherland in order to serve the purposes of their vote bank politics, the prime minister said.

"Mamata Banerjee is also a part of this group. The people of Bengal will not spare her for supporting those who are opposing our country," he said.

Claiming that it was BJP which honoured the contributions and sacrifices of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army, Modi said political parties, including Trinamool Congress have never honoured their contributions are now questioning the valour of armed forces.

"They (the political parties) are speaking in the same tune as Pakistan and are questioning the (Balakot) air strikes," he said.