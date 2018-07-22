Patients suffer as JLNM hospital’s elevator goes dysfunctional again

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Pregnant women, elderly persons and patients who undergo surgery have been taken for a ride as the elevator facility at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital, Rainawari has again stopped functioning.
The facility at the hospital, installed with much fun fare in the five-storey building has stopped functioning since the first week of this month due to which patients are suffering.
The non-functional lift has triggered patient outrage with pregnant women, patients who undergo surgeries and elderly persons suffering the most.
Fayaz Ahmad, who attended his expecting wife said pregnant women are suffering as it takes them time to go up and down stairs due to the defunct elevator.
“The lift service is very important for a hospital. There are two lifts in the main in-patient department (IPD) block but these are not working,” he said.
Fayaz said earlier also he visited the facility and said authorities are maintaining silence over the issue for the last four years giving tough time to the patients and attendants.
Noted historian and poet, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, recently visited the hospital and was appalled after witnessing a huge rush of patients and their sufferings.
“The trolleys are not up to the mark as these have developed rust. One can’t touch them as the patients are taken from one ward to another. The hospital has failed to serve its purpose to treat patients and provide services,” he said.
Over 1500 patients visit the hospital while around 32 major surgeries including those of pregnant women are conducted on a daily basis.
A doctor at the hospital said the elevator has stopped functioning since first week of this month stating that they too have their share of inconvenience.
“We can manage it but what happens sometimes we need to go to critical patients all of a sudden and it takes time,” said the doctor. He also said the lift has no operator to handle it.
Patients at the hospital’s Ayush Unit which at the fourth floor, said the elderly patients who are often asked by doctors to avoid walking on stepladder are prompted to reach the unit via ladder.
An employee in the hospital said the facility was repaired in the year 2014 for two months only and then it stopped functioning again.
The lift facility has been installed by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCC) and it has not been handed over to the hospital administration.
Medical Superintendent, JLNM, Dr Sameena Mufti said the elevator facility has not been handed over to the hospital adding mechanical engineering department has to clear the lift executed by JKPCC.
“It is still under JKPCC. They started it on a trial for two months. They have not got clarification from mechanical engineering department for the same,” she said.
Mufti said the mechanical department once inspected and pointed out repair work and once again they have been asked to inspect it.
“We have written and reminded to the concerned authorities repeatedly but there is no response from them,” she said.
Mufti also said they can only take the responsibility of lift once handed over to them and after it is safe and secure for the patients. “We can’t risk patient lives. It is a big issue here,” she said.