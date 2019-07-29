Patients not treated with dignity, respect in Kashmir hospitals: DAK

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday said patients at Kashmir hospitals are not treated with ‘dignity and respect.’

In a statement issued here, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan, patients feel alienated by the non-committal attitude and professional distance they encounter at hospitals in Kashmir.

“Failure to take into account patients’ concerns and expectations, lack of warmth and friendliness on part of doctors leave patients dissatisfied,” he said.

“Patients recover their health simply through their contentment with the goodness of a physician,” he added.

“Kind words, compassion and empathy have equal hand in cure as much as medical competence does. But this need is often not met,” Dr Nisar said.

He said patients are not treated with courtesy and doctors do not spend time in talking, listening and more importantly hearing them.

Dr Nisar said there are reported observations of doctors avoiding discussion on emotional and social impact of patients’ problems which adversely affects their recovery.

“You might have healed their physical illness, but hurt in their feelings by the interpersonal treatment they receive, Dr Nisar said adding that any treatment can be undone in just a few moments by the physician’s wrong attitude.”

He said in the past, hospitals were looked as most trusted friends, but there has been a steep decline in positive feelings about hospitals.

“Long wait times for consultations and long delays in procedures are provoking and frustrating for patients. They are left uncared for most of the time and attendants are forced to take care of their patients which otherwise is the duty of hospital staff,” Dr Nisar said.

He said hospital environment is uncomfortable and distressing which is pushing patients in despair.

“Lack of cleanliness, poor food and noisy environment are adding to the woes of patients. There is no privacy in wards which makes patients uncomfortable and communication difficult between patients and doctors,” said Dr Nisar.