Patients’ lives in jeopardy as GMC fails to upgrade intensive care units

ICU services at SSH to start shortly: Principal
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 25:
The patients with life-threatening ailments are at risk in Srinagar’s SMHS, as Government Medical Srinagar (GMC) authorities have failed to upgrade Intensive Care Units (ICUs), which is taking a heavy toll on health care system.
The multidisciplinary hospital has two ICUs, one 8 bedded and another has 7 beds, but these have not been upgraded from a long time now.
Over the years, the ICUs which now accommodate few patients have been neglected by government and there is also dearth of doctors attending these ICUs.
“The critically ill patients require comprehensive care and constant monitoring, in intensive care units but they are at risk here as the facilities have not been upgraded,” said a senior doctor at SMHS.
The other critical areas including the trauma theater is also sailing in the same boat as the authorities have failed to hire required number of doctors .
“There are only four assistant surgeons for the two neurosurgery wards, one each at SMHS and another at Super Specialty Hospital (SSH). They also run trauma theatre (at SMHS),” said another doctor.
He said during night hours, only one assistant surgeon remains on duty despite the fact that SMHS hospital has 12 bed while the SSH has 28 bed neurosurgery ward.
“The lone doctor has to look after patients at SSH and SMHS which is affecting patients care. Trauma Theater is the vital ward where most of accidental, firearm cases are referred for specialized treatment but there is dearth of manpower,” the doctor said.
An administrator at SMHS said the neurosurgery ward would have been fully shifted to SSH, for which it was constructed but shifting is being delayed due to the dearth of doctors.
“There are special wards at the lone SSH but the main issue is manpower shortage,” he said.
Even after passing of two years, GMC has failed to hire staff for well-equipped Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) at SSH which is yet to be made functional due to manpower shortage.
“Despite shifting of vital sectors like surgical departments, pediatric surgery, cardiovascular thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, surgical oncology and plastic surgery, the ICU facility is yet to be started. Doctors continue to do surgeries in operation theaters of SMHS,” said an official.
“The need for critical care treatment is often felt when patients from Lal Ded maternity hospital are shifted to SMHS life support,” he said.
In peripheral hospitals there are also no ICUs due to which the critical patients are referred to SMHS and SKIMS, Soura.
Principal, GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid said when the trauma patients come to the concerned doctors at neurosurgery they handle patients properly.
“There are enough doctors. During the daytime, emergency cases are handled at SSH while during night hours patients are treated at SMHS,” she said.
The principal said they are shifting the critical care and trauma services to SSH. “We have got enough manpower including registrars. The ICU services at SSH will be started from Thursday,” she said.
An official in GMC said the Police Housing Corporation (PHC) has started construction of a new building in GMC premises which will be having 24 bedded ICU facility.
“This will be a relief for patients but the construction will take some years to complete,” he said.
