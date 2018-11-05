Patients in Kashmir hospitals shiver in cold

Authorities wait for Govt order to operate heating system
Authorities wait for Govt order to operate heating system
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 04:
Patients were shivering in cold and compelled to warm themselves with hot water bottles as authorities are yet to start central heating system despite Saturday’s snowfall.
The season’s first snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday caught health authorities napping as they used to start the heating system in hospitals after November 15.
The patients and their attendants were seen shivering in cold Saturday night and on Sunday in the hospitals of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar as there were no alternative arrangements in place, leaving them agitating.
Yawar Ahmad, an attendant at SMHS Hospital, said there was no heating arrangement since Friday due to lack of which patients, especially critical ones, were shivering in cold.
“I am here for the past two days. There is no heating arrangement. At least there should be such arrangement in wards,” said Ahmad, who tended to his elderly uncle in Ward 13.
As the temperature plummeted, attendants compelled to buy hot water bottles for patients alleged the hospital authorities of carelessness.
“There is no relief. Water bottle is the only option for us to keep patients warm. Nobody cares about patients. Yesterday, we asked hospital authorities to operate the central heating system but they cited some official issues,” said Muzaffar Ahmad, an attendant.
He complained that the blankets provided to patients were not worth using especially in the winter season as these were old and had not been changed over the years.
An official in GMC said they normally start heating arrangement from November 15 every year but this year no official communication was issued till Saturday.
Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak said they would operate the heating system at the hospital from Sunday evening.
“It takes us two to three days to fill the pipes with water. We could not restore it on Saturday. Now that the electricity has been restored, we will start it,” he said.
Similar complaints also poured in from Lal Ded, G B Pant, and Bone and Joints Hospital where the central heating is yet to be started as the hospitals are waiting for government order.
“There is nothing for general patients who are admitted. They are pregnant ladies and it is important to provide them heating arrangement this time,” said a doctor at LD.
Admitting the patient woes, MS LD, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said they will start the heating arrangement in the evening and the trial has been done.
“We have heating arrangement already in place in sensitive wards like recovery, theaters which functions on generator round the clock,” he said.
Meanwhile, authorities at GMC have directed the superintendents of its associated hospital to start the heating arrangement immediately following the snowfall.
Patients at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM) Rainawari were taken for a ride when a tree felled on an electric wires near it on Saturday which triggered a power shortage in the hospital.
“If there is no electricity there should be generator ready as anything can happen any time. It means that the hospital is not ready for any eventuality,” they said.
JLNM hospital has a generator but that had developed technical snag due to which it could not provide uninterrupted power supply in its outpatient department on Sunday.
Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Kunzes Dolma said she visited many hospitals on Sunday and took stock of preparedness including heating arrangements.
“I visited JLNM in morning. There was technical snag in the generator that has been repaired and it had only affected few departments not the entire hospital,” she said.
Dolma monitored the situation throughout the day and claimed that snowfall did not affect hospitals as there are generators available. “Our employees are on job. There is n0 need to worry. Everything is functioning well.”
DHSK has also issued a circular asking Chief Medical Officer and Block Medical Officers not to leave their stations in the interest of patient care. It has also directed all the Drawing and Disbursing officers not to approve any kind of leave and ensure punctuality.
An official in health department said that many primary health centers and new type primary health centers at peripheries are still without any heating arrangement and the department was yet to order to provide the same.