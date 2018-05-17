Patients dissatisfied with hospital care in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, May 16:
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday said patients are dissatisfied with the care they receive at hospitals in Kashmir.
“Patients arrive at hospitals expecting all their needs to be met, but they discover otherwise,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement. “They are not treated with courtesy and respect,” he said.
DAK President said doctors do not spend time in talking, listening and more importantly hearing them. He said patients are irritated by the non-committal attitude and professional distance they encounter.
“Lack of warmth and friendliness, and failure to take into account patient concerns and expectations leaves patients discontented,” said Dr Nisar.
“Kind words, compassion and empathy have equal hand in cure as much as medical competence does. But this need is often not met,” he said.
He further said there are reported observations of doctors avoiding discussion on emotional and social impact of patients problems which adversely affects their recovery.
Dr Nisar said in the past, hospitals were looked as most trusted friends, but there has been a steep decline in positive feelings about hospitals. Long wait for consultations and long delays in procedures are provoking and frustrating for patients. They are left uncared for most of the time and attendants are forced to take care of their patients which otherwise is the duty of hospital staff.
He said the hospital environment is uncomfortable and distressing which is pushing patients in despair.
Lack of cleanliness, poor food and noisy environment are adding to the woes of patients. There is no privacy in wards which makes patients uncomfortable and communication difficult between patients and doctors.
“Patient satisfaction is an important indicator for measuring the quality in health care. A satisfied patient is more likely to comply with advice and higher patient satisfaction is associated with better health outcomes,” Dr Nisar said.