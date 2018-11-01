Patients bear brunt as drug shortage hits SDH Tangmarg

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 31:
The government claims of providing medicines to all patients free of cost remainS only on paper as the sub-district hospital Tangmarg in Baramulla is facing shortage of drugs forcing hundreds of patients to purchase medicine from private pharmacies.
Patients visiting the hospital said they are asked to purchase syringes, gloves and medicines including Intravenous (IV) cannulation, pantoprazole from private pharmacies.
The claims of the government for providing free medicines have fallen flat. Two days ago Khursheed’s wife, withering in severe abdomen pain went to the health facility but she was left unattended as nurses were absconding.
“I was asked to get pantoprazole tablets and Intravenous (IV) cannulation from the market. This is happening here from the past many months,” said Khursheed, a resident of Tangmarg.
He said getting the medicines from a private shop takes a lot of time and unaffordable for many which is risking the lives of patients. “Even there was no nurse available for 20 minutes who would inject an injection. We had to search them in their rooms,” the resident said.
Khursheed lamented the lack of skilled nurses at the hospital saying that the Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs) do the work of nurses and called it unfortunate.
“The unskilled health workers are not able to identify veins and do multiple pricks which is dangerous. My wife developed inflammation after prick and she is yet to recover,” he said.
The denial by the hospital has forced patients to shell out money from their pockets to buy medicines from private pharmacies. This also compels people to go to private hospitals.
The story does not end here, during night hours situation turns worse as patients are not given even syringes at the facility taking a toll on patients care despite being a centrally located place.
“Few weeks ago, a friend of mine from Pulwama, who is a doctor, came to our home. He felt ill during the night. I took him to the hospital. There was no syringe available. I went out hurriedly and got the syringe from a private medical shop,” said Khursheed.
“We buy most of the medicines from medical shops. Poor people cannot afford them. There should be a proper availability of medicines,” he said.
An employee at the hospital wishing not to be named said the supply IV-fluids, gloves, bandages, medicines are not sufficient saying that they purchase these from markets.
He said the health department has failed to expand the gynaecology section which has affected maternity services. “Few years back government started construction of an additional block for its gynaecology section but it is yet to be completed,” the employee said.
Block Medical Officer, Tangmarg, Dr Saba Wani said they don’t get enough supply of medicines and essentials including IV-fluids from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK).
“We purchase bandages locally. Overall there is no shortage. We have a stock of emergency drugs,” she said.
When asked about the under construction gynaecology section, BMO said funds of more than 50 lakh have been released a month ago and the construction will be completed by the end of July next year.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com