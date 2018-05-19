Patient lives in jeopardy as JLNM hospital sans ICU

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Due to the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital, the doctors here are putting the lives of patients’ especially pregnant women in jeopardy.
A group of attendants at the hospital said that there is a need of an ICU and due to lack of which patients are at grave risk as they are referred to other hospitals like SMHS and Lal Ded at the eleventh hour.
Muzaffar Ahmad, of Zainmar Srinagar who attended her expecting wife at the hospital, said that there should the facility as dozens of expecting mothers visit the hospital for treatment.
“The hospital serves the main hospital here. We are not sure anything can happen during or after the delivery,” he said. “They risk the patients’ lives and wait for referral till the eleventh hour during which anything can happen to a patient,” said Muzaffar.
Another attendant, Kaisar Ahmad, who was with his pregnant wife said many episodes have been witnessed at the hospital in which patients were referred to other hospitals in a critical condition taking a toll on the patients care.
A doctor at the hospital said the facility is important because patients always develop complications and need to be admitted to the intensive treatment.
“Sometimes a patient develops a reaction after the blood transfusion and sometimes patients develop breathlessness and need to be admitted to ICU,” he said.
Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sameena Mufti told Rising Kashmir that in order to provide ICU facility they need trained staff including nurses which is not in place.
“Definitely, we need ICU and that must be equipped with staff in order to provide best to the patients, we need manpower for that,” she said.
Dr Sameena said that there is already a shortage of nurses at the facility adding to run the critical care there must be one nurse for one patient.
“Presently we are struggling to provide treatment but there is an acute shortage of nurses. We have only 50% of nurses of the sanctioned strength. It is very difficult to run wards here due to poor manpower,” she said.
The hospital’s official records said, on an average 1800 patients’ visit the outpatient department (OPD), of them 200 are maternity cases. At least 10 deliveries are held each day at the labour room.
“We do not need infrastructure we need facilities and manpower. We have ventilators also. We need anaesthetists to run ventilators, technicians and nursing staff,” she said.
Dr Sameena said although the hospital has improved a lot in many areas and added that much needs to be done to treat patients in a better way.
Provide quality education, maintain peace in colleges: Ansari Higher education set for overhaul in JK
Srinagar: Minister for Information Technology, Technical Education and Higher Education, Molvi Imran Reza Ansari today urged educationists and academics to provide quality education at all levels.
Speaking at a maiden review meeting of higher education department, the minister said asked the participating principals of various Degree Colleges of Kashmir region to help in overhauling higher sector across the State.
“I want that the Principals other than the infrastructure must focus on providing quality education and most importantly peace has to be maintained on the campuses,” he said.
“Nothing can be done when there is no peace inside the college campus and we won’t be able to focus on the quality education,” he said.
He said that everything can’t be blamed on the situation.
“We should stop linking everything to the situation. This is the only way forward for us. We must take the ownership and run the colleges and not let the outside forces to run it for you,” Minister asked the Principals.
Ansari said that the government has prioritized education with the launch of numerous reformative measures in this regard.
“A discernible transformation is being witnessed in all parameters of education with a notable development in infrastructure and related facilities in educational institutions of the state,” he said. He emphasized the need for involving all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and local legislators, in further streamlining of the vital sector on which the onus of building a strong and developed nation lies.
“If we have to transform our colleges and universities into world class institutions, it must safeguard the interests of young researchers and scholars and students,” he said.
“I know in our State, higher education sector is faced with many problems. But we have to work together and transform this vital sector of knowledge,’ he added.
Ansari stressed for preparing a mechanism for the students of the rural areas by which they could compete with students of urban areas. “There is a need of collective efforts and a well-knit strategy to further add to the standards of curricular and extracurricular activities, especially in rural areas,” he added.
The Minster said that in order to make remarkable impressions on the ground, all the stakeholders and prominent educationists must come forward to help the government in evolving the higher education sector.
He interacted with the Principals and sough their suggestions over overhauling the education sector. He said that he has been receiving a plethora of responses from intelligentsia and Government would launch some substantial steps to bring changes on the ground.
He asked the Principals and teachers that government would provide all possible help to them if they wanted to go on any academic refreshing courses. “Academic collaborations must be done with foreign institutions that can help us bring some remarkable changes,” he said.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Eductaion, Javed Ahmad Khan, Director Colleges, Director, JJKSDM, Dr Peer Ghulam Nabi Suhail, Principals of the various colleges of Kashmir among other departments.