Patient dies at doctor's residential quarter at Handwara,3 doctors suspended for negligence

Health Department, ADC Handwara order time bound fast track probes
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
A teenage girl died allegedly due to negligence of doctors at district hospital Handwara after which Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara suspended all the three doctors and constituted a team of office for investigation with the direction to submit its report in three days.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara also constituted a team of officers comprising a Tehsildar and three experts of the health department with the direction to submit its report within seven days.
KNS Correspondent Javed Zargar reported that 16-year-old Kulsooma Bano, daughter of Mohammad Abdullah Baba of Shatigam Handwara, a 10th class student was brought to hospital on Saturday to district hospital Handwara after she complained of pain in chest and abdomen, “but she died at the residential quarter of a doctor in the forenoon”.
Admitted under MRD No:1398-01 at District hospital Handwara Saturday morning, the father of the patient Mohammad Abdullah was asked by two doctors of the casualty department to the residential quarter of doctor on call.
Though Mohammad Abdullah took the patient thrice to the residential quarter of doctor on call “but all the three times he returns with the patient to the casualty and last time Abdullah too her ailing daughter to the residential quarter of doctor on call the patient died before would attend and treat her”.
As the news about the death of the teenage girl spread in the area the people took to streets to demand immediate action against the doctors for negligence of duty following which Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara suspended all the three doctors and constituted a probe team headed by BMO Handwara and asked it to submit its reports with three days.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara Gulzar Ahmad said "another investigating team headed by a Tehsildar and represented by three experts from the health department has been constituted to probe the matter and submit its reports within shot span of seven days. Those found guilty will be punished.”
Additional DC Handwara also pacified the protesters and assured them that guilty will be punished after investigation team submits its reports. He also said that the matter has been also taken up with the Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Department. (KNS)