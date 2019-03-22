Patient critical as family alleges ‘medical negligence’ at SKIMS

March 22, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

An alleged medical negligence by doctors at Shere-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has left a patient critical.

Mohammad Rafiq, 30, of Sheikh Colony, Handwara was admitted at the Institute weeks before and his surgery for kidney ailment was done on March 5.

Rafiq’s brother-in-law, Hilal Ahmad said that the patient remained in the post-operative ward but his serious wounds did not improved.

“Before we were discharged on 16 March, his stitches came off and wound opened but ironically doctors advised us to go home. They asked us to come back for check up after four weeks,” said Ahmad.

As per him at the time of discharge, some stitches had not healed despite that the patient was discharged. He accused doctors of stitching the patient wounds improperly.

“At home we were expecting wounds will heal and that we will take him to hospital for check up. But next day as we took off cotton we were surprised to see his wounds open and we saw his organs,” Ahmad said.

“How were the surgical threads improper, it must be investigated so that it does not happen with anyone more. It is a negligence of doctors.”

Amid shock, his family took him to SKIMS three days ago but his surgery got delayed till Thursday morning.

“We were asked to bring surgical instruments. Despite that we were kept waiting knowing that the wound were serious,” Ahmad said.

Father of three children, Rafiq, an orphan is battling for life at the Institute. His wife is expecting fourth child and he wishes to meet her.

The family of the patient demanded investigation into incident and stern action against erring doctors who discharged the patient at the time when wounds had not healed properly and held them responsible.

“We were waiting for two days with the patient’s wound open and everyone around us saw his organs. This is shocking. We are unable to recount the ordeal we went through,” he said.

At SKIMS corridors, as Rafiq was taken out for second surgery, the open wound on belly covered with dusty cotton caught attention of attendants.

A video of the patient in which his open injuries on belly are seen has also gone viral on social media triggering public outrage with condemnations.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said the patient was a case of carcinoma rectum cancer and such patients are already ill adding it takes these patients time to heal wounds.

“Such patients are made to wait till they become healthy and are then operated. He was not operated on Thursday as there was another critical patient in need of surgery,” he said.

“He was operated today. The patient is critical. If such injuries are repaired immediately it becomes complicated. We first have to control the wound and infection,” Dr Jan said.

He said they will see “what are reasons and why the patient was discharged in such a condition from the hospital.”