April 02, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Patient critical after transfusion reaction at SKIMS, admin to replace blood bags

A 23-year-old woman Monday suffered blood transfusion reaction at SKIMS Soura landing her in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to alleged carelessness of doctors and paramedical staff in the transfusion process, as per the family members of the patient.
Mir Anjum of Bemina, Srinagar was admitted to the Institute on Sunday for constipation and doctors suggested transfusing some blood pints.
“She was okay and came to the hospital by herself. She was given wrong blood during transfusion which deteriorated her condition,” said her sister, Asiya.
Soon after transfusion, the patient who had to face the rare condition turned ill and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she is being treated.
As per Asiya, when they first inquired about the incident, they were told by a doctor that it was “negligence of the concerned staff who transfused the blood.”
She said the doctors were changing their statements. The family of the patient demanded investigations into the matter and punishment to the erring staff.
Following the allegations, SKIMS constituted an inquiry committee which refuted the family claims that the patient was given ‘mismatched blood.’
“It was a case of Hepatic Vein Thrombosis (HVT). The patient was taken for evaluation. The committee confirmed that the blood was not mismatched and her post-transfusion tests have cleared that,” said Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan.
“The patient is thermodynamically unstable and there are chances that she will come out of this. She is better than yesterday,” he said.
Dr Jan who headed the inquiry committee said the patient suffered anaphylaxis reaction and such a condition could be caused by any other thing as well adding that there is “no hit and trial method to investigate the same.”
Hours after the patient suffered anaphylaxis reaction, authorities at SKIMS ordered immediate replacement of the blood bags in its blood bank.
“We are not sure how the reaction happened. We have issued immediate orders for the replacement of blood transfusion bags and reagents in to avoid any such reaction in future,” he said.

 

 

