Patient care takes hit as SKIMS fails to recruit faculty for 11 specialties

May 03, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Eligibility disputes delayed appointments, new positions being filled: Officials

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura has failed to complete the recruitment of faculty positions in 11 specialties even after passing of four years, affecting the patient care at the premier institute.

The recruitment has been delayed even as committee for the purpose is in place at SKIMS.

In July 2015, SKIMS advertised posts of assistant professors and professors for 39 specialties. In 2016, the vacancies were re-advertised and finally screening was started in August 2017.

However, after delay, the authorities issued selection lists for 20 out of 39 specialties in October last year. It later cleared the pending faculty selections in eight more departments.

Interestingly, faculty positions in 11 (eleven) major specialties continue to remain pending due to lackadaisical attitude of the authorities hitting patient care at the institute.

“The faculty positions are pending in clinical hematology, immunology, nuclear medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, endocrinology, clinical biochemistry,” said an official at SKIMS.

As per the official, there are some cases that are pending due to court issues while few have eligibility disputes. He said the details have been submitted to the government.

“The government has taken cognizance of the cases,” said the official.

Following the delay, the state government in August 2018 had constituted a committee to clear the long pending faculty appointments; however the appointments still have not been cleared.

As per the doctors vital departments are facing acute shortage of faculty and without any reason, the result has not been declared and the institute does not cite any genuine reason.

The faculty appointments had been under criticism since the day advertisement was issued as it had not mentioned the exact number of vacancies.

The delay has also left the aspirants in a state of confusion as they have been waiting for the results due to which they have missed many job opportunities.

As per doctors, several faculty positions are vacant since last couple of years, besides some vacant positions for which no selection was made in the last recruitment.

There is a shortage of anesthesia specialists which is hampering surgeries as three more faculty members in the anesthesia department have tendered their resignations putting patients at risk.

However, to fill vacant posts, the SKIMS authorities in March this year again advertised posts to fill vacancies of assistant professors and professors in 40 departments.

“We are in the process. It will be followed with screening of candidates. The screening committee will take at least three months to complete appointments in the 40 departments,” he said.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said they have sent the recommendations to the government regarding the 11 pending departments.

“There are some cases pending due to court and eligibility issues and those cases will take time. We have solved many issues with the help of the screening committee,” he said.

The director said they are struggling to resolve the staff deficiency issues to avoid patient sufferings saying that new appointments will overhaul the dearth of manpower.