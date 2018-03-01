Patient care takes hit as over 1800 paramedical, class-IV posts remain vacant

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 27:
The patient care in the hospitals has taken a hit after the failure of the government to recruit the posts of over 1800 paramedical and class-IV staff.
The health department has failed to overcome manpower shortage in government-run hospitals across Kashmir with a total of 1895 paramedical and class IV posts lying vacant taking a toll on patient care.
Official data of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) reveals that at least 1121 paramedical posts are vacant in government-run hospitals especially at the peripheral hospitals against the sanctioned strengthen of 7307 posts. As many as 6168 paramedics are working in all twelve districts of Kashmir division including Leh and Kargil.
The paramedical posts vacant are 252 in Baramulla, in Budgam 215, in Ganderbal 104, in Kulgam 116, in Kupwara 215, in Srinagar 10, in Shopian 36, in Anantnag 24, in Kargil 57, in Pulwama, 42, in Leh 23, in Bandipora 27 paramedical posts are vacant.
Due to the lack of paramedical staff in the districts, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres the patient care has been compromised. In addition to the paramedical staff the posts of around 774 class-IV and ministerial staff are vacant in the hospitals raising eyebrows “over the lackadaisical approach of the health department to recruit the staff.”
As per the figures only 3299 class IV and ministerial staff are working at different districts against the sanctioned strength of 4073 posts in the hospitals.
Kashmir has 50 sub-district hospitals, 232 primary health centres and around 325 new type PHC’s and due to the lack of manpower, the patients are suffering in the health institutions.
Minister for Health and Medical Education, Asiea Naqash said that the recruitment was under process for the posts, but admitted that the progress was slow.
“The process of recruitment is already being done by the Service Selection Board and at the district level too. The progress of the recruitment is slow in some districts,” she said. The minister also said that she will write and ask Director Health Services Kashmir to report about the progress in the recruitments.
Due to the dearth of staff at the peripheral health institutions the patients are compelled to visit district and sub-district hospitals for the treatment and even people prefer private clinics and hospitals.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)