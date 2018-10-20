Patient care my priority: Dolma

Srinagar, Oct 19 :
The newly appointed incharge Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma on Friday said that her priority would be improvement in patient care facilities and measures to overcome staff shortage in hospitals.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Dr Kunzes Dolma said “my priority would be efficient patient care and all efforts will be made to improve patient care in hospitals. To overcome the deficiency of doctors the department has already referred posts of medical officers for fast track recruitment to J&K Public Service Commission and all possibilities will be explored for new creations to overcome staff shortage in hospitals.”
Assuring that staff shortage will be overcome very shortly, the Director Health Services Kashmir hoped people to cooperate with the doctors and para medical staff in hospitals for smooth working of patient care in hospitals. (KNS)