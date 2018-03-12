Patient care hit as MOs refuse to take up postings in peripheries

Docs pursuing studies should either join duties or appear in exam next year: Dir Health
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, March 10:
The health care at peripheral hospitals in Valley continues to be hit due to shortage of doctors as many recently appointed Medical Officers have refused to join duties at their respective places of posting.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) recently filled 371 posts of Medical Officers (Allopathic).
However, according to sources, many of those selected have refused to join the new positing.
“Many medical officers continue to pursue their registrarships and post-graduate courses after their appointment in the health department. They are flouting the norms by not joining the postings,” an official said.
He said this practice of not joining their duties is rampant in health department.
The official said maximum doctors selected as MOs do not join their respective places of postings despite putting their joining report at Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK).
They occupy the seats and continue their studies including registrarships, he said.
The acute shortage of doctors is putting burden on the existing staff at district, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres, causing inconvenience to patients and their attendants.
“The non joining of duty by the MOs leads to shortage of doctors in the peripheral hospitals, which ultimately hits the patient care,” the official said.
Several peripheral hospitals face shortage of doctors. At many health centres, there is not a single lady doctor for maternal care.
“It seems that the government will be failing again in its purpose of ing the appoint Medical Officers as was the case in the past. The appointments are restricted to papers only,” an official said.
He said the joining of duties by doctors should be rationalized. “The doctors, who are preoccupied with studies or else, should be dropped and suitable candidate in the waiting list should be appointed instead”.
Officials said the doctors, who have completed their senior residency and the ones nearing the age of maximum prescribed limit for the post, can best serve peripheral hospitals.
“To run a peripheral hospital, we should give the joining doctor a choice either to continue studies if they cannot serve the peripheral hospital. They should not retain the post unnecessarily,” they said.
The 371 Medical Officers posts were filled to provide relief to people of peripheries but it is failing in its purpose.
“The MOs do not want to join new postings as they have lot of options outside,” an official said.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman told Rising Kashmir that selection of Medical Officers was done to make for non-availability of doctors at peripheries.
“If medical officers want to do post-graduation they should do that. They cannot hold the post for three years,” he said.
Rehman said they can’t deprive people of the health services in peripheral hospitals.
“There are people available in the waiting list,” he said.
He said the health department has no issue if the doctors continue pursuing post graduation. “Let them apply next year for the seat.”
“Those, who want to pursue studies should do that and appear in the examination next year or go to peripheries and serve there,” he added.
According to Economic Survey released by the government recently, the doctor-patient ratio in the state is 1:1658 against the recommended norm of 1:1000 of World Health Organisation (WHO).
