Patient accuses doctors of treating him for other person's ailments

MS says investigations patient's own, error in name only
Javid SofiPulwama:
A patient from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has accused doctors at district hospital of treating him for investigations conducted on other person.
Farooq Ahmad Wani, 39, a resident of Trich village has accused doctors at district hospital Pulwama of treating him for investigations carried on other person, Wali Mohammad.
Talking to Rising Kashmir on Phone Farooq said that on 27 of July 2018 he landed in DH Pulwama with severe pain in urinary tract.
“After returning home from day’s work, there was pain in my legs and my body started shivering,” he said, adding that as pain intensified he was taken to district hospital at around 10:00 PM.
He added that a doctor on night duty that night in OPD examined him and suggested examinations of urine and blood.
“He refused to treat me unless reports of these examinations were made available,” Farooq said, adding he went to laboratory section of the hospital where a sample of urine and blood was collected from him for conducting the required examinations.
“The test reports were shown to the doctor who informed me that I have infection in urine and the infection is present in the blood too,” Farooq said, adding that high drugs were prescribed for him.
He added that he was admitted in the hospital for the night and discharged next day morning.
“The doctor behaved in such a manner that I was made to believe that I am suffering from some fatal infection,” he said.
The patient recalled that he took the prescribed medicines for five days but his condition started deteriorating after which he became worried for his health.
He said that he asked a friend in Srinagar for fixing an appointment at a private hospital and for that showed him his OPD ticket and other investigations that were done in DH Pulwama.
He said that the friend was surprised to find that he has been treated for investigations conducted on some other person, Wali Mohammad.
“My friend informed me that the OPD ticket was in my name but test reports were in the name of Wali Mohammad, which shocked me,” Farooq said, adding he consulted a doctor in Srinagar and he carried out other investigations which “ruled out any infection in my urine or blood”.
“I am illiterate, the doctor or the laboratory technician should have informed me that the test reports were in the name of Wali Mohammad,” he said.
Annoyed by the negligence at DH Pulwama, Farooq took to facebook and appealed governor of J and K state to take the negligent staff to task.
“I was made to consume high drugs and spent money on unnecessary investigations by these negligent employees at DH,” he said, adding that the incident be enquired and action be taken against the guilty.
Medical Superintendent (MS) of DH Pulwama, Dr Abdul Rashid Parra said that he has taken cognizance of the incident.
“All relevant records regarding the incident were checked. Since all our systems are computerized, our computer operator had used multitask window instead of single window,” he said, adding that multi commands created congestion in traffic due to which Wali Mohammad’s name crept in.
“It is a computer error but treatment and diagnosis are cent percent correct. It is patients own tests and the only error is his name has been wrongly put as Wali Mohammad on test reports instead of Farooq Ahmad,” he said, adding that doctors at OPD or laboratory people should have cross checked his OPD ticket with test reports.
“The patient is same, all records of Farooq Ahamad have been transferred in the name of Wali Mohammad due to computer error,” he said.