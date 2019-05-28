Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Intelligence inputs about the possible militant attack on both the city and cantonment railway stations in Pathankot has sounded high alert in and around both the railway stations besides all important public places in the city.

In a letter written to the Station Superintendent on May 25, Northern Railways here, the Inspector Operations (GRP) has said that the inputs received from the Central Intelligence Agencies had expressed apprehensions that the militant outfit Islamic State (IS) had threatened to blow up Pathankot Railway Station and Pathankot Cantonment Railway Station, which is popularly known as Chakki Bank Railway Station.



The letter has cautioned the railway authorities also to instruct their employees not to park their vehicles in the platform or loco shed at both the railways stations.



SHO Kuldip Singh (GRP) said on Tuesday that security of both the railway stations and around had been beefed up. He said that the force was taking extra precautionary measures by way of conducting search operations at both the railway stations and around. Bags and other belongings of the passengers at both the entry and exit points are being scanned to foil any kind of untoward incidents.