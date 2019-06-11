Pathankot Court awards lifer to 3, 5-yr jail term to 3 cops

June 11, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Son of main accused acquitted

The District and Sessions judge Pathankot Tejwinder Singh Monday sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for destruction of evidence.

After nearly a year-long trial, the court held the six guilty in the case that sparked outrage, while acquitting another accused Vishal Jangotra, son of mastermind Sanji Ram, giving him the 'benefit of doubt', according to Mubeen Farooqi, who represented the victim's family in the court.

Sanji Ram, the caretaker of the devsthanam (temple) where the crime took place, Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, have been convicted under Ranbir Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, gang rape, destruction of evidence, drugging the victim and common intention, prosecution lawyer Santokh Singh said. The prosecution had sought capital punishment for them.

The three have been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs one lakh each after being convicted for criminal conspiracy and murder, the prosecution lawyer said. Life imprisonment will mean they will be in jail till the end of their natural life, he said.

They have also been handed over different jail terms for various offences under the RPC which will run concurrently with life term, he said.

Each of their three accomplices -- Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma -- have been convicted for destruction of evidence to cover up and handed down five years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine each, he said. If they do not deposit the fine, they will have to serve additional six months in jail, he said.

The court pronounced the much-awaited verdict away from the gaze of media which gathered outside the premises. The prosecution team, comprising lawyers J K Chopra, S S Basra, Harminder Singh and Bhupinder Singh, said it demanded capital punishment for the main accused and may go in for appeal against the sole acquittal.

"We have sought capital punishment against all three accused convicted of murder and gang rape. It was hard work of all of us and a perfect blend of investigation and legal brains. We have achieved 99 per cent result," the statement said.

The crime branch of J&K Police had filed the charge sheet against eight persons, including a juvenile. The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on determining his age is to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to the 15-page charge sheet filed in April last year, the girl was kidnapped on January 10 that year and was raped in captivity in a small village temple, exclusively manned by Ram, after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.

The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in the neighboring state of Punjab, about 100 km from Jammu and 30 km from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered on May 7, 2018 that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court order came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the sensational case.

The Crime Branch held Ram, his juvenile nephew and his son Vishal, and two SPOs Khajuria and Verma. Raj and Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.

The charges of rape and murder were framed by the district and sessions judge against seven of the eight accused.

The court framed charges under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), according to the prosecution.

The court also framed charges of destruction of evidence and causing hurt by poisoning under Section 328 of the RPC.

All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to the Gurdaspur jail in Punjab following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused. The charge sheet said the girl had gone missing while grazing horses.

Investigators said the accused juvenile had abducted the girl on the pretext of helping her find her horses. The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the charge sheet said.

Even as attempts were made to relate heinous crime to religious identity to defend the accused persons in Rasana (Kathua), and atmosphere was charged from the beginning of the gang-rape and murder of minor girl, Pathankot lawyers and civil society across India supported the prosecution.

The family members of the victim were not present in the court to hear the judgment. The police had made unprecedented security arrangements to maintain law and order.

The prosecution lawyers said that SPO Khajuria, Parvesh Kumar and retired revenue official Sanji Ram have been awarded life term under section 302 (Murder), 120-B (Conspiracy), 376-D (Gang-Rape), 328 (Giving sedatives) 363 (Kidnapping), and 201 (Harassment of witnesses), 343 (Illegal Confinement) under Ranbir Panel Code (RPC).” The Special Court Judge has awarded life imprisonment for murder along with Rs 1 lakh fine in murder case, and they would have to serve six months more imprisonment in case they fail to give fine.

The eight-year-old girl was abducted from the pond located in Rasana where she had gone to tend horses on January 10, 2018.

Later, her mutilated body was found from close to back side residence of Sanjhi Ram – on the way connecting the Devsathan – in Rasana. The body had torture marks and her clothes were blood soaked.

The incident took communal turn, when Crime Branch took over the case and arrested the accused.

The investigation revealed that the girl was administered sedatives to keep her in confinement in the devesathan, and cattle shed before being repeatedly gang raped and tortured to death.

Initially, Hiranagar Police tried to cover up the case with the arrest of one juvenile and nephew of Sanjhi Ram and blamed that it was he who abducted and murdered the nomad girl to save all other accused persons.

The political storm over the issue created differences between BJP and PDP when then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti ordered Crime Branch probe and it arrested all the accused in a time bound manner.