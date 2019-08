Pathan, other cricketers asked to leave Kashmir

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

After the tourist, it is the cricketers who have been asked to leave Srinagar given the security concerns in the Kashmir Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team along with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan (mentor-cum-coach) were conducting pre-season camps in Srinagar when the Committee of Administrators running the show in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) asked them to leave the place.

Speaking to IANS, a senior official of the JKCA confirmed the same and said it was due to security reasons. Preparations for the season would commence once the security concern was taken care of.

"We were having pre-season training under the watchful eyes of Irfan and other support staff and would also have practice games from July 31 till mid-August. These matches would help in the selection of the teams for the domestic season. But it was decided on Saturday that everyone should leave the place and return only after the security threat is gone," the official said.

The army had earlier in the week issued a security advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley.