Passport Office cautions applicants against fake websites

Regional Passport Officer Srinagar (POS) today informed all passport applicants applying for the Indian passport to apply online only on registered passport website www.passportindia.gov.in as there is no other website authorizing applicants to apply for passport.

In an official handout issued here, the Passport Office said that some applicants applying for passport online have observed and informed their office that some fictitious and fake website have been opened, where applicants are made to update their details and make online payments and are losing their money.

The officer further informed that passport fee for fresh /re-issue normal passport is Rs 1500 and for lost/damage fee is Rs 3000 only.

To know more about applicable fee and other details for passport services, interested persons are requested to visit their official website mentioned above.