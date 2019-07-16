About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Passport Bhawan coming up in Srinagar soon

Secretary MEA holds press conference in Srinagar

 Passport Office Srinagar has received 1, 27,940 passport applications, since February 2018, out of which 1, 27, 000 Passports have been issued so far.
Releasing the data, in a press conference, held in Srinagar on Monday, “Consular Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs in Ministry of External Affairs”, Sanjiv Aroara said that, he has come here to assess the performance of passport office Srinagar and to get a first hand information about the problems faced by the passport aspirants.
Giving statistics, he said that Srinagar Passport Office received a total number of 86,940 applications from the aspirants in the year 2018, out which more than 84,000 aspirants have been issued the passports so far, while as Office received 41,000 applications from January to June this year and has issued more than 43,000 passports so far, which include about 2,000 from the backlog and thus out of a total number of 1, 27,940 applications received so far, since January 2018, a number of more than 1, 27,000 Passports have been issued till date.
Sanjiv Arora said that during his visit, he met scores of applicants and discussed various issues and sought suggestions from them to improve the functioning of the Passport Office.
He said that no availability of a parking lot nearby is a big problem for those, who come to visit Passport Office, for which land has been taken over after identification and Passport Office is in the course of making it operational any time in near future, after which this issue will be solved for good.
“Thus the people who visit passport office for various purposes, will be relieved of the discomfort, they are faced with, on account of the scarcity of Parking lot”, Sanjiv Arora said.
Sanjiv Arora said that because of online system in place, we have been able to simplify the process of applying, while our emphasis is on seeking the cooperation from various security agencies to make this verification process online, to reduce the time to minimum possible for the process.
“For making the process easy and comfortable for the people living in far flung areas, the Ministry of External Affairs has established its additional Passport Offices Baramullah and Ananatnag towns, while as one office has already been functioning in Leh since February, 2018” Sanjiv Arora said.
He informed that MEA is soon setting up a Passport Bhawan in Srinagar, where all the processes involved in seeking passports by the aspirants will be conducted under one roof.
Regional Passport Officer Srinagar Bhushan Brij Nagar, who was present in the presser asked the aspirants to contact him, in case they face any issue or a problem.
At this occasion Sanjiv Arora along with Bhushan Brij Nagar issued Travel Documents on spot to two senior citizens, Mohammad Hussain (Ppt No: T2390512) and to Mohammad Mir (Ppt No: T2390514).

