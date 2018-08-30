Passion to Mission: Young entrepreneurs launch Zero Miles Café in Sopore

Say specially-abled employed at café to run the show
Noor ul HaqSopore:
Young entrepreneurs from north Kashmir’s district Bandipora turned their passion into a mission by opening Zero Miles Grill & Café—a venture where specially-abled have been employed to run the show.
“I want differently-abled youth to run my café. I already have a college student who is differently-abled and works as a part time delivery boy with us,” says Jibran Khan, the proud owner of Zero Miles Grill & Café. “Such people who don’t get avenues in society or not provided jobs, I want to employ them and even I want such people to manage my café.”
Zero Miles Grill & Café——a café in the heart of Sopore town near Bus Stand is the brain child of Jibran Khan, an MBA degree holder and his cousin Javid Ahmad Mohroo, a graduate from Government Degree College Sopore.
Jibran Khan from Bandipora district of North Kashmir has come up with many ideas to help out his society from the duress of unemployment and social evils.
“I wanted to be an employer not an employee. After my MBA from Chandigarh, I have never applied for a government job. Government jobs aren’t everything,” Jibran says.
Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district being always in the limelight for violent strikes and being hot bed of pro freedom militancy, has created a certain fear among many entrepreneurs to set up their operations in Sopore. But Jibran and Javid—the two cousins are among a new breed of young entrepreneurs who want to create their own niche. They want to serve people of Sopore and its adjacent areas with new delicacies and a space for ghup-shup besides generating employment.
Jibran says that their focus is to change the mindset of the youth and motivate them to take up entrepreneurship as a career option and create jobs not only for themselves but for others as well.
Coffee shops are cool, but in Sopore ‘Zero Miles Grill & Café’ would be known for its warmth and being local with an Italian touch. The ambience stuns you with replicas of fruit boxes, beautiful sceneries, culture and a book reading corner.
At the heart of the shop's popularity is its unique staff: For many of the employees, it's their first job, and their joy fills the air. For the differently-abled college student, Jibran proved to be a “messiah.”
A smiling face greets you on entry, the food here bear distinct aroma, and live kitchen allows you to check what’s ‘cooking inside the kitchen’ and also guarantees the healthy hygiene.
“We wanted to pursue our dreams and set up something that reflected our vision. I am already in tourism sector but I wanted to build a place with high level of interactivity, motivating interiors, scrumptious food and a social purpose,” says Jibran.
With a seating capacity of close to 22, the café currently employs six to seven employees with a differently abled young guy.
Jibran had options regarding Srinagar and Bandipora as well but he preferred Sopore because after an intensive market research he found that young generation of Sopore has no place to sit, talk to each other over a cup of coffee or a platform to express their ideas.
But being the volatile area, at the back of the mind Jibran too had some reservations but after market mapping and meeting with locals of the town, he found that people of Sopore love food; they talk about culture, society and happenings around.
“Sopore isn’t all about violence as portrayed by media. Sopore is a lively place. When you talk of Sopore, there is only one question! Strikes, stone pelting! But that happens at other places also. People are working, cafes are opening. Why should Sopore lack behind? Volatile situation is on one hand but we should give Sopore such kind of positive things also. If not me and you, then who will,” he questions.
“My primary business is tourism industry, so it gets affected with time to time. And I am a coffee lover myself and I love to cook as well, so I thought there should be something new in Sopore, a café, coffee and food. We have built a place where you can enjoy your coffee. We have specially ordered our coffee machine from Italy.”
At Zero Miles, the ambience is stunning. Javid Ahmad says they haven’t copied the interiors from anyone.
“This is our own idea; we took help from internet and few apps. We have dedicated one wall to the fruit growers, traders of the town and Asia’s second largest fruit Mandi and second wall is for the people of Sopore especially the young generation of Sopore to promote their art, they can showcase their artistic work. We have used scraps to build the interiors. A book bank is also there so that students can read and brew,” Javid said.
The USP of Zero Miles Café, is its live kitchen. Jibran claims to have first of its kind, live kitchen in Kashmir.
“We want our guests to see what is cooking for them in the kitchen; they can join the chef and see what’s cooking and what kind of sauces he is using. They will have to pay some extra bucks if they want to join the cook. We have kept it open to let our customers see with their own naked eyes, the hygienic methods used in cooking. We don’t want only Food and Safety officials to come and check our cooking methods, let customers check if we are applying hygienic methods or not.”
Besides coffee and beverages, Zero Miles Cafe serves continental, pasta, soups and even some Indian dishes.