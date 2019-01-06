About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Passengers stranded, body snowed in at Sadhna Top

Published at January 06, 2019

Passengers to be rescued soon: DC Kupwara


Srinagar:

At least 95 passengers are still stranded at Sadhna Top on Kupwara-Tanghdar road as the road continued to remain closed for the vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall.
Meanwhile body of a woman—who died due to bone-chilling cold on Friday evening is also snowed in at the area.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir told local newsgathering agency, KNS the continuous snowfall has disrupted the rescue operation in the area since Friday afternoon.
The stranded people were traveling in a Sumo and with the help of Army, the people could reach Sadhna Top where a 75-year-old woman died due to bone chilling cold and her body is still lying in the snow covered area, reports said, adding that the rescue teams due to continuing snow find it difficult to shift the body of the woman to her ancestral village. DC further informed that the stranded passengers will be rescued on Sunday morning.

