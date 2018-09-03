Passengers aghast over non-availability of cabs for city outskirts

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 02:
Passengers across the city are raising concern about non-availability of local transport. Accusing cab drivers of unfair means passengers claim that drivers dictate terms to them by overcharging and not picking them from their stands.
Passengers travelling from Lal Chowk, Srinagar to different districts are up in arms over the indecency shown by the cab drivers as they are either not allowed to use the cab or are being forced for overcharging.
“I am a resident of Pampore and every day I have to argue with the driver. The residents of Pampore are not allowed to travel in the cab going to south Kashmir districts like Anantnag. And if they allow, the passengers are forced to pay the full fare as charged from passengers going to Anantnag or Pulwama town,” said Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Pampore.
Irfan stated that cab drivers don’t allow them to sit in their cabs once they hear they are from Pampore.
“We have to wander from place to place for cabs and every time we are forced to face the same behaviour which by no way is accepted,” he said.
He added that authorities should intervene in the matter so that they could travel without any hassle.
“We want authorities to look into the matter or they should start proper cab services for the areas located on the outskirts of Srinagar,” he added.
Meanwhile, the residents of Pattan, Maloora are also facing the same problem and have sought intervention of the concerned authorities.
Passengers travelling to areas of North Kashmir also face the difficulties as the cab drivers run away without picking them.
“People living in Mirgund, Pattan, Singpora, Hyder Beigh are also forced to pay the same amount that is meant for people travelling to Baramulla, Sopore. Either drivers don’t pick us up or force us to pay the full fare,” said Shabir Ahmad, a passenger.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Arif Parveez Shah, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir said, “We will look into the matter. People living in city outskirts will not face such problems in future.”
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com