Parwani-e-Wilayet welcomes UNHRHC report

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Patron Parwani-e-Wilayat, Moulana Sibti Mohammad Shabir Qumi welcomed the United Nations Human Rights High Commission’s fresh initiative for asking India to submit its report with reference to mass killings and gross human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement Moulana Qumi said that the UN bears moral and political obligations to address Kashmir issue at the earliest and till its final resolution ensure the right to live with liberty and dignity to the people of Kashmir.

Expressing his grave concern on the use of “military might to strangulate the political will and voice of the subjugated people of Kashmir”, Qumi urged a high-level probe of the extra-judicial killings, random arrests, ruthless killings, maiming and blinding by pellets and bullets

