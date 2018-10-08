Parvez’s match winning 71 helps JK register 2nd win

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir pulled up their socks and bounced back with a well deserved win on Sunday in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-2017 against the strong contender Tamil Nadu, which is on number four in Elite Group C with 20 points after winning five matches of eight.
Tamil Nadu with the likes of International cricketers, Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, and Washington Sunder, is the only team in Elite Group C having highest score of 334 runs against Assam while Services is the second team in Group C to score the second highest 322 runs against JK in the ongoing Vijay Hazare campaign.
Showing its bowling composure, JK team wrapped up the innings of Tamil Nadu on paltry 168 runs in 39.4 overs sparing eight deliveries. Due to rain, the allotted 50 overs for each team were reduced to 41 overs.
Chasing the target of 169 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, JK got a sedate start and suffered early blows. The team lost its first wicket, Ahmad Omar Banday on mere 11 runs in 4.2 overs while second (Ian Dev Chauhan) and third (Shabham Khajuria) wicket fell on 31 and 51 runs respectively. The top order once again failed to show consistency and temperament to provide stable start.
Playing the captains knock, Parvez Rasool guided the team from front after the collapse of top order and built a vital partnership of 84 runs with Shubham Singh Pundir before the Pundir’s dismissal on his individual score of 30 runs off 66 deliveries and on team score 118 runs in 28.5 overs.
However, Vijay Shankar and Varun dismissed two more wickets of JK on the score of 147 runs but Parvez, showing resilience on the crease anchored the innings and fired a match winning knock of 71 runs from 70 balls. Parvez's match winning knock of 70 runs include 3 boundaries and 2 sixes with the strike rate of 101.42 and with this JK won this match by 4 wickets.
Meanwhile, it is the first half-century that came from the bat of JK team skipper Parvez Rasool in Vijay Hazare campaign so far.
From the bowling side, Varun scalped three wickets while, M Mohammed, skipper Vijay Shankar and Rahul Shah managed to took one wicket each.
Earlier, batting first after losing the toss, Tamil Nadu received early blow in N Jagadeesan on meagre 19 runs team score in over number 3.3 on the bowling of the rookie, Rasikh Salam, who debuted in List-A against Services while taking a solitary wicket in previous match.
After the fall of first wicket, Abhinav Mukund and Murli Vijay played cautiously and amassed 82 runs partnership for the second wicket. However, Waseem Raza and Umar Nazir struck back to back and broke the partnership on 103 runs and added suffering to the batting side.
At one point of time Tamil Nadu was struggling on 110 runs for the lost of 4 wickets and the lower middle order added some runs to the target. JK bowling line showing discipline restricted Tamil Nadu on modest 168 runs after bundling the whole team in 39.4 overs and Tamil Nadu failed to set a competitive target for opponent team due to losing wickets at crucial junctures.
Umar Nazir, the bowling sensation of JK team rattled 4 key wickets while Waseem Raza, Rasikh Salam and Rohit Sharma scalped 2 wickets each. Irfan Pathan, who was dropped from the playing XI was replaced by fast bowler, Rohit Sharma in this match.
Meanwhile, by this win JK registers second win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier, in rain affected match, JK team managed to list their first win against Services by three wickets in a VJD method thus breaking their losing streak of six defeats on the trot.