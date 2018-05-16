Parvez inaugurates Kashmir Harvard cricket tourney

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The first of its kind Kashmir Harvard Under-16 Inter-School cricket tournament organized by State Cricket Academy (SCA) in collaboration with Amblin was inaugurated by International cricketer of State Parvez Rasool at city central TRC ground, here on Tuesday.
In the event that is being conducted by SCA which is run by J&K State Sports Council with the aim to develop school level cricket structure, 16 school teams from various parts of the Valley are participating.
At the inaugural ceremony teams from Kashmir Harvard, Green Valley, RP School, DPS Srinagar, Little Angels School, Lawrence Vidhya Bhawan, New Convent, DPS Budgam, Vision School Budgam, Spring Buds Budgam, Tyndale Biscoe, Burn Hall, Khanam’s Educational Institute, SP School and State Cricket Academy team were present.
The event was inaugurated by star cricketer Parvez Rasool who is also Sports Council technical advisor for cricket in presence of Director SCA Mubashir Hassan, Sports Officer Kashmir Nuzhat Ara, Sports Officer central Nusrat Gazala, cricket coach Abid Nabi, event manager Kashmir Harvard Sheikh Mubashir, managers of Polo Ground and TRC ground and various other cricketers and dignitaries.
Apart from inauguration Parvez interacted with each and every cricketer who were present at the venue and also took group photographs with all the teams.
“It is great to see such initiative being taken and I think more such events should be held. The events at school level are good for the cricket. SCA and Amblin should be hailed for this,” Parvez said.
