Parvez Ahmed inaugurates 'JK Bank House' in Delhi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 21:
While strengthening its physical infrastructure across the country, J&K Bank Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed today inaugurated the bank's guest house at Friends Colony, New Delhi. The inauguration of the state-of-the-art guest house was performed in presence of Executive Presidents, P. K. Tickoo & R. K. Chibber, President Abdul Rashid Shegan, Zonal Head Delhi (North) Fayaz Siddiqui, Vice Presidents and other senior officers of the bank.
Built upon a sprawling plot of land and christened as ‘JK Bank House’, the guest house is a subtle manifestation of the bank’s brand image that will continue to reflect and send a message across.
“There are two aspects that define the legacy of organizations. The Physical Infrastructure and the human capital. Physical Infrastructure is the primary aspect which conveys immediate presence of a Brand. It is like the first impression of an organization.” said Parvez Ahmed, Chairman & CEO, JK Bank after inaugurating the Guest House.
The Chairman said, “The best institutions strive to create best assets and the intent behind this exercise is what message we want to spread across as to who we are! Our preferences speak volumes especially in a customer-centric business where we meticulously plan and strategize ways to up our Brand visibility and image. So this guest house will stand to continuously speak on behalf of us and create a positive impact for the Bank.”
“It makes a lot of economic sense today to strengthen our physical infrastructure as such investments keep on adding to our capital besides being in congruence with the practice of strong banks across the globe”, he added.
He further said, “In the near future, we also intend to have another guest house in and around Delhi for facilitating our staff. We are also setting up training colleges and recreation center for our staff and their families at Jammu and Srinagar which will go a long way in the development of the Human Capital of our bank who are the real driving force for this premier institution of J&K state.”
Delineating the strategy of the Bank, Chairman said, “ Though We have reoriented our strategic focus to the J&K state but in rest of India we will continue to act as the Brand ambassador of our state by acquiring the best in terms of retail & corporate business besides providing excellent customer service to strengthen the brand image.”