Parts of Kulgam shut against ‘arrest spree’

Rising Kashmir NewsKulgam, Oct 2:
Arrest spree sparked a complete shutdown on Tuesday in Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Shops and business establishments remained closed while local youth amid protest demonstration burnt down tyres on roads to disrupt vehicular movement. Locals alleged that one of the arrested youth was tortured in custody and he has been shifted to SKIMS, a claim refuted by police. The family members of a youth Sajad Ahmed Alaie son of Abdul Satar Alaie of Damhal Hanjipora said that Sajad was arrested four days ago by Government Forces during a nocturnal raid and today they come to know that he has been shifted to SKIMS Srinagar. “He has been tortured in custody and later shifted to SKIMS,” family members said. However, a police official termed the allegations baseless saying that nobody was tortured in custody. Locals said that after the arrest of Sajad Ahmed, two more youth were picked up by government forces at DH Pora. They identified the arrested youth as Ajaz Ahmed Zargar son of Gull Muhammad Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar. Forces, according to locals, conducted nocturnal raids on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and arrested another youth Umar Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed Rather. Locals said that Forces also arrested the brother of slain militant Akif Ahmed from the same area.(CNS)