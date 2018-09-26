Parties who boycott polls fielding proxy candidates: Congress

‘We are still contemplating over number of members from Kashmir’
‘We are still contemplating over number of members from Kashmir’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
While the state unit of Congress would be fielding all the candidates for the municipal polls in Jammu division, the party today said they were still contemplating on the number of members—contesting from Kashmir.
“In Kashmir division we are still counting how many members will contest and from where. In Baramulla we will field all the candidates, in Kupwara only 60 percent will contest and similarly we will decide on other districts,” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir said while welcoming Hakim Masood-ul-Hussain who was Vice President of BJP for Srinagar District into party.
Mir said that parties who announced boycott from civic polls are fielding “proxy candidates” from various places.
Congress chief further said that party was bracing to defeat communal forces. “Right thinking people have realized that Congress Party is capable enough to defeat the communal and fascist forces, besides maintain communal harmony and unity in the Country,” Mir said.
He said that Congress is the only unifying force in the Country and Stare fully capable of defeating the forces hell bent upon to divide people on communal lines.
Earlier, BJP leader Hakim Masood ul Hussain joined Congress. Hussain was recently appointed as convener for ULB Elections by BJP in Srinagar.
He had also contested elections from Hazratbal constituency on BJP ticket in 2014.
Speaking on the occasion Hussain said that he resigned from the BJP citing the reason as its Communal Agenda and vowed to strengthen the Party further in Srinagar especially in his constituency Hazratbal.
Hussain said that tinkering with article 35A and diverting the valley from the core issues and making the situation worst here were some of the reasons he resigned from BJP. Hakeem also said that BJP’s promises to follow Vajpayee policy and Modi’s informal meet with Nawaz Sharif was a hoax.