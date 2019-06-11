Parties welcome verdict, BJP calls it ‘flawed’ judgement

June 11, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Barring BJP, other political parties in the State Monday welcomed the court verdict on Kathua rape-murder case saying justice has been done to the victim.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough (sic)".

Many BJP leaders including two cabinet ministers last year had participated in rally in support of the eight people accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district.

“The judgment has increased our faith in judiciary of the country. Nevertheless notwithstanding the politics that was played over the heinous crime, the justice finally stands delivered,” NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said.

A special court in Pathankot today convicted six out of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl. A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.

President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the feeling of getting justice creates positivity and “that is why the entire population of the state is hailing it”.

“The feeling of getting justice creates positivity and that is why the entire population of the state is welcoming it. This must inspire the entire country to ensure justice in Jammu and Kashmir which is a fundamental confidence building measure to strike a deeper bond between the state and other parts of the country,” she said.

Former IAS officer and president Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal called it a victory of truth over falsehood.

In his tweet, Faesal called out the politicians who had tried to sabotage the investigation in the matter and gave credit to police and the judiciary for standing their ground in-spite of the political pressure.

“Politicization of this rape case was one of the most horrendous and shameful incidents of our time and those people who raised the communal bogey against the victims family deserve to be condemned,” he said.

"The role of media and activists who tirelessly built a global campaign for justice to the victim also needs to be appreciated,” Faesal added.

JKPM General Secretary Shehla Rashid Shora said the court verdict should serve as a deterrent for the child rapists.

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Professor Saifuddin Soz said the verdict deserves to be appreciated by all citizens of India.

“Among others, the police deserves appreciation for an unbiased investigation of the case, especially at the early stage of investigation,” he said.

The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir hailed the Pathankote court verdict.

He emphasized that the trial in other cases of rapes and murders in the country and State should be completed on fast track basis to ensure timely justice to victims.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also welcomed the court verdict.

“Welcome the court verdict on the kathua gang rape murder case. I hope that exemplary punishment is given to the culprits (sic),” Mirwaiz tweeted.

However, BJP State spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the verdict was flawed as the court has acquitted the “main accused” while others were convicted.

“I have not read the full judgement yet but it has a flaw as the court has let off the person who was considered as main accused and convicted others,” Chrungoo said while addressing a press conference here.

He said BJP would only accept the decision if the Supreme Court gives the same verdict.

“This judgment is flawed and convicts can approach Higher Court. If Supreme Court gives same verdict only then we will accept this decision," Chrungoo said.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone appreciated the role of police in the initial investigation and charge sheeting of the accused in the case.

“I welcome the decision of the court to convict most of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. Those convicted must be given strict punishment to set a strong deterrent for the perpetrators of such heinous crimes. True justice for the 8-year-old will be when such crimes against the women stop in the society,” Lone said.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the court verdict.

It also welcomed the professional investigation conducted by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and speedy delivery of justice by the Special Court in the heinous murder and rape case of eight year old child.

“The heinous nature of crime had made it a fit case for handing out capital punishment to the guilty and we hoped that the decision would be further reviewed by higher courts,” the KCCI said.