Parties weighing options for fielding candidates

March 12, 2019 | YawarHussain

A day after announcement of LokSabha polls, Congress submitted a panel of names of candidates to the party high command while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would finalize the names on Tuesday.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said they had not yet deliberated on the matter but would discuss the names of the candidates for two constituencies of the Valley on Tuesday.

He said the party had already announced the name of PDP leader QayoomWani for Baramulla parliament seat while the candidates for Anantnag and Srinagar were yet to be decided.

“We haven’t yet shortlisted any names for these two constituencies,” the PDP chief spokesman said.

Sources in the party said the names of Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP Vice President Abdul RehmanVeeri and Mehbooba Beg were being deliberated for the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

A senior party leader told Rising Kashmir that while Mir was reluctant to contest the parliament polls, Veeri's name has been a mere suggestion till now.

However, for Srinagar parliamentary seat, the party is yet to shortlist any names.

Talking to Rising Kashmir State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the State unit has submitted a panel for the six parliamentary segments of the State.

“The Congress Working Committee is meeting on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. By Thursday, the scrutiny of the names suggested by us will be completed,” Mir said. “The candidates for the first phase of parliament seats in the State will be out by the coming weekend.”

A top party functionary confirmed to Rising Kashmir that names of former MLAs NawangRigzinJora and Asgar Ali Karbalaie have been proposed for Ladakh parliamentary seat.

The name of Tariq HameedKarra has been proposed for Srinagar parliamentary seat while the names of Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed and Ghulam Ahmad Mir have been proposed for Anantnag parliament seat, the Congress leader said.

“The names of SaifuddinSoz, GhulamNabiMonga and TajMohiuddin have been submitted for Baramulla seat,” he said.

In the last LokSabha polls, Congress and National Conference had stitched an alliance which, however, could not reap any seats for the parties in the Valley.

Following the resignation of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti as Member Parliament from Anantnag in 2016, the seat was unrepresented due to “unfavourable conditions” for holding polls.

The Srinagar parliament seat was represented by Tariq HameedKarra on a PDP ticket in 2014 but following his resignation from the party, NC President Farooq Abdullah went on to win the 2017 by-poll for the seat with the support of Congress.