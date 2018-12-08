Parties slam Governor for making political appointment

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 07:
A day after Governor’s administration appointed rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hina Bhat as vice chairperson of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), political parties Friday questioned Governor Satya Pal Malik for making political appointment.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Mir told Rising Kashmir that Governor’s decision to appoint BJP member as KVIB vice chairperson is clear indication that only people, who are affiliated with Government of India (GoI) would get a priority in the state administration.
“How is it possible that a politician is appointed as vice chairperson of a board while all deserving candidates were sidelined,” he said.
Mir said Governor should be fair in terms of doing justice to all rather than resorting to nepotism.
“It reflects badly on the stature of Governor and is highly objectionable,” he said.
National Conference (NC) provincial president Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani also criticised Governor for making political appointment.
“It is a clear cut political appointment. And Governor should answer on what basis a politician was given the post,” he said.
NC provincial president Jammu Devender Singh Rana said it is height of “impropriety and an unethical move on part of Governor administration.”
The Governor’s administration yesterday appointed BJP member Hina Bhat as the vice-chairperson of KVIB.
Hina had unsuccessfully contested Assembly election from Amira Kadal constituency in 2014 polls.
State Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said it was most unethical to install a BJP activist through backdoor.
“It is for the first time in history of the State that a political appointment is made during Governor’s rule,” he said.
Mir said all political appointees of BJP and PDP were gone after the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in June this year.
“If 40 political appointees were sent home, why favours were being showered on one person, who belongs to BJP,” he said.
The KVIB has been in the eye of the storm since allegations of backdoor appointments had been raised during the PDP-BJP government in which the kith and kin of the party leaders in the government had been appointed.
As per reports, last week, the inquiry committee set up to probe those allegations has now recommended cancelling all the appointments made under the PDP-BJP government in the KVIB.