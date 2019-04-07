Parties should not raise issues that endanger peace in JK: Guv

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘No threat to tourists in Kashmir’

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday asked mainstream political parties not to raise issues that can endanger peace in Jammu and Kashmir and blur the line that separates them from militants and secessionists.

"I appeal them (mainstream parties) to talk political issues and election issues but not to talk about those things which can endanger peace and promote terrorism. Don't remove the line that differentiates you from terrorists and separatists," Malik told reporters after visiting the Tulip Garden, here.

He was commenting on statements made by National Conference and PDP leaders that the State’s relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and India would end if Article 370 and Article 35A is abrogated.

Asked about the fallout of repealing Article 35A, he said "There is no ifs and buts. First, it is not my issue to discuss but this is like creating artificial fear and inciting people to garner votes. I am not in its favour."

Article 35A provides special privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik said the system was incomplete without mainstream political leaders. "You are leaders, you have a political party and we respect you. You have a place in this system, this system is not (complete) without you," he added.

Asked about the security concerns raised by the mainstream political parties, the governor said adequate security will be provided to candidates and other leaders to ensure a peaceful election.

"Security will be provided to the candidates as much is required for conduct of elections. I have spoken on phone with both the leaders and asked them to give us a list of people they want protection for. We will ensure that a peaceful election takes place," he said.

In response to a question, the governor said his administration will discuss and address all the issues arising from the ban on movement of civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla highway for two days every week.

"We are meeting today and will discuss all these things that have come up. I have not come here as tourist. All the issues that have come up over the past few days, be it related to security or highway, will be addressed. I can assure that we won't do anything that will trouble the people of Kashmir," he said.

On tourism promotion, Malik said a conference is being held in Delhi in which ambassadors of various countries will be invited with the aim of getting negative travel advisories on Kashmir lifted.

"We will try to get the negative travel advisories revoked by impressing upon them that even today, people of Kashmir are loving and hospitable and that tourists have no threat at all here. We might have risks but tourists are not at risk," he said.

Malik praised the scenic beauty of the Valley and said, "Kashmir is world's most beautiful place and the people living here are very warm-hearted and hospitable.”

While urging people around the world to visit Kashmir, he said, "There is no threat to the tourists in Valley as the people living here show their utmost love and hospitality towards the tourists."

He remarked that people from various parts of world, who have visited Kashmir in the past, are witness to the welcoming nature of the people and have felt no threat of any nature.

Governor was accompanied by all his four Advisors: K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, KK Sharma and K Skandan and Chief Secretary, BVR ‎Subhramanyam. Besides various high level officials from Administration were present on the occasion.

Malik also went around the garden and inspected the facilities being made available for the tourists. He directed the concerned authorities for preparing a comprehensive proposal for improving the garden with modern equipment and technology.

Governor stressed on capacity building of the officers and officials so that they can improve their skills and access information about global best practices in order to enhance their capabilities for providing better facilities to the tourists.