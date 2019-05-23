Parties put little faith in exit polls, hoping for different results today

May 23, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Putting little faith in the exit polls that are predicting a thumping victory for the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at all-India level, political parties in the State are more focused on Thursday’s results, hoping a different outcome.

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar without giving much importance to the exit polls said the party would win maximum number of seats in the State.

“I don’t believe much in exit polls, but our party will emerge victorious on all three seats in the Valley,” he said.

Sagar said unlike exit polls that had predicted two seats for the BJP in Jammu, it would be Congress who would secure one seat in the region.

And similarly in Ladakh, where exit polls have predicted Congress to win, Sagar said it would be independent candidate (Sajad Kargili) from Kargil backed by NC who would emerge victorious.

The exit polls in the State have predicted a mix bag for the political parties.

Multiple exit polls have ruled out even a single seat for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while some exit polls have forecast victory for PDP from at least one seat in Kashmir.

The exit polls have predicted that BJP will win two seats in Jammu, its archrivals Congress would secure one seat in Ladakh while National Conference (NC) is likely to get the largest pie of the cake, securing three seats from the Valley.

Jammu Kashmir has six parliamentary seats.

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would win majority of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir said exit polls could not be trusted as there were huge variations among the different pollsters.

“How can these polls be trusted when some of them are projecting over 500 seats for the NDA while others are showing just 242,” he said.

Mir said Congress would win the Anantnag seat and the party along with its ally NC would win majority of the seats in the State.

“UPA might miss out on only one seat from the State. But majority of the LS seats in the State will go to Congress on May 23,” he said.

The Anantnag Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest between PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, NC’s Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi and State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party was confident of winning the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

“Exit polls won’t change our opinion. PDP is confident of winning Anantnag seat,” Mir said.

However, he said the party was less hopeful of winning the Srinagar and Baramulla seat due to minimal voter turnout.

At the all-India level, exit polls are predicting the return of Narender Modi-led NDA government at New Delhi.