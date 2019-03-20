Parties condemns custodial killing, demand exemplary punishment to culprits

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The mainstream parties on Tuesday condemned Pulwama youth's custodial killing and demanded impartial investigation into youth’s killing

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, National Conference (NC) and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit of Awantipora in police custody was “unacceptable” and the incident must be investigated.

Omar said he had hoped "custodial deaths were a thing of our dark past."

"This is an unacceptable development & must be investigated in a transparent, time bound manner. Exemplary punishment must be handed out to the killers of this young man (sic)," Omar tweeted.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said GoI’s repressive approach leaves young educated men vulnerable, who are forced to take up arms, saying ‘we have suffered enough’.

“Innocent men hauled up from their homes for interrogation return home only in coffins now. GoI’s repressive approach leaves young educated men vulnerable who are forced to take up arms. Stop using Kashmir to exhibit your sick chauvinistic nationalism. We have suffered enough,” Mehbooba tweeted.

State Congress chief G A Mir strongly condemned the custodial killing of Rizwan.

“Congress strongly condemns innocent killing and believe that the death of any person in police custody will have serious implications on the overall situation in the valley. Governor Administration must take effective measures to ascertain the identity of the persons responsible for the killing,” he said.

Mir said the custodial killings in past has alienated people to a largest extent and they lost faith in the system. “This time, people won’t be ready to believe any narrative except the exemplary punishment against the persons responsible for the custodial death of a young teacher.”

“In order to ensure justice to Rizwan, police must investigate the matter on fast track basis to ensure punishment to those responsible in this act,” he added.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone also condemned killing of youth in police custody.

“Condemn in strongest terms the death in police custody in Srinagar. This is what the sanctity of human life has been reduced to in Kashmir. My thoughts r with the family of the deceased (sic),” Lone tweeted.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami demanded judicial inquiry into the custodial killing saying no civilized society can tolerate such acts.

“The custodial death of Rizwan must be investigated in a transparent and time bound manner and government must order a judicial inquiry into the incident. Custodial killing isn’t acceptable to any human being and whosoever is involved in Pandit’s killing must be given exemplary punishment. Custodial killing is a brutality and brutalities are unacceptable in whatever form they are,” Tarigami said.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and former MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen also condemned the death of a youth in custody and demanding time bound inquiry into the incident.

“Such killings are unfortunate and are highly condemnable. We have been raising voice that repressive measures will yield no results. We demand a time bound judicial inquiry to be ordered and the persons involved in it be punished so that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.





