Parties condemn Jamaat ban

Term it against the spirit of democracy
Term it against the spirit of democracy
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 01:
The mainstream political parties Friday condemned the ban on socio-politico-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) by the Government of India terming it against the spirit of Indian democracy.
Disapproving the imposition of ban on JeI, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said such a decision would further shrink the space for political rapprochement and reconciliation in Jammu Kashmir.
Addressing the meeting of senior party leaders here which was called to deliberate upon the latest developments being witnessed at present, Mehbooba said the Government of India was taking ostrich-like approach toward Kashmir which was reeling under dreadful crisis.
She said JeI had been credited for running schools and was a socio-religious-political organisation which was totally non-violent and the organisation had on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle.
“Banning this organisation will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that Government of India is now completely depending on force as a measure to subjugate the people of the State,” Mehbooba said cautioning that no muscular policy would work as it had never worked in the past and would never work in the future too.
National Conference (NC) also expressed dismay over Government of India’s decision of banning Jamaat saying suppression breeds radicalisation.
Expressing disappointment over the ban, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said by banning Jamaat, the government would achieve nothing otherwise than glamourising dissident.
“The move will not help. It will rather impede the process of reconciliation and rapprochement in our State,” he said.
Sagar said it does not augur well for a working democracy to ban socio-political outfits.
“By mounting heresy hunting against all from the mainstream, GoI is wittingly closing the space for political dissent,” he said.
Sagar said the situation in the State was already grim and such measures would inadvertently hamper peace process in the State.
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone also opposed banning Jamaat and termed it against the ethos, ideals and essence of a vibrant democracy, and advocated for an early revocation of this unfair ban.
Condemning Government of India's decision to ban Jamaat, Sajad said true test of democracy lies in allowing space to opposing political thoughts and ideologies rather than putting a cage around the people with a certain political orientation.
He also appreciated Jamaat’s contribution in social and political spheres and advocated revocation of the ban.
“Why has Jamaat been banned. Jamaat is a social, political and religious organisation. In a vibrant democracy, ideas have to be fought not banned. This organisation has given us illustrious leaders and legislators. How can they be banned? I strongly pitch for revocation of the ban,” Sajad tweeted to express his disapproval of banning Jamaat.
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President, Ghulam Hassan Mir asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to rethink its decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir.
Mir said this decision runs against the democratic spirit for which the country was known.
“Jamaat in J&K represents a political thought that may vary from the overwhelming majority thinking but that doesn’t call for its banning or arresting its members. The essence of the democracy allows play out of various political thoughts that crisscross one another. So to seek to curb one particular thought doesn’t go well with country’s democratic ethos,” he said.
The CPI (M) also termed the ban on Jamaat as an undemocratic step, saying it would not augur well for the society.
“CPI (M) doesn't agree with the Government of India's decision to ban Jamaat,” it said.
Muhammad Yasin Khan, the Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, a business organization condemned the ban on Jamaat and termed it an attack on the “religio-humanitarian sentiments” of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, said the ban on the Jamaat was the outcome of “communal politics” ahead of the 2019 parliament polls adding that some rightwing parties want to gain political mileage out of it.