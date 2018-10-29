Participation of youth in sports positive development: Slathia

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
Senior NC leader, Surjit Singh Slathia, on Sunday said that the participation of youth in sports activities is a positive development.
According to an official, Slathia said this after Amritsar Volleyball Club on Sunday defeated Dorha Mansar Volleyball Club in the finals of Baba Hasaldev Memorial Volleyball Tournament played at Gurha Slathia in Vijaypur, Samba.
According to a statement, appreciating fillip in rural sports while speaking at the concluding function after the match, former minister and State Secretary National Conference, Surjeet Singh Slathia expressed happiness over youth evincing immense interest in the competitions like volleyball and football, traditional youth sports.
Slathia said the history is repeating itself with youth being drawn in a big way towards traditional sports like volleyball, which used to be passion during the yester years in rural areas. “Since the rural landscape used to be ideal for various games due to availability of play-fields, these games had become part of the rural life,” he added.
Slathia complimented the organizers for holding the volleyball competition alongside other sports. “I hope this will go a long way in inspiring budding youth towards sports, which he described imperative for overall growth of the youngsters.”
Prominent among those present on the prize giving function included President Bar Association Jammu B. S. SLathia, Retired DIG Anoop Singh Slathia Dy SP Sagar Singh and SI Ram Singh.
The organizers of the event spelled out the initiatives being taken for promoting sports in the area in order to channelize youth energies towards positive pursuits, the statement added.
Slathia presented trophies to the winner and runner up teams. A large number of sports lovers of Gurah Slathia and its peripheries witnessed the finals of volleyball and acclaimed the players for their performance, the statement read.