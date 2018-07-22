Participating in polls betrayal with Kashmir struggle: LeT

Srinagar:
Mahmood Shah, Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Saturday in an emailed statement said: “Aall those organizations that are taking part in the fake democratic elections, betraying Jammu Kashmir's indigenous struggle, will get nothing out of this blatant deception.”
“India would have implemented the UN resolutions on Kashmir if it was a democratic country,” Shah said.
“PDP and NC don't compete with United Nations in status. India is using such organizations to fulfill its vicious motives, ultimately with an intention to damage the indigenous struggle. On the other hand, such organizations believe that they are a part of governance. But in reality BJP has decided to break PDP and they will do so eventually,” Shah said, adding, “Jammu Kashmir's political rumbling has caught pace after the pilgrimage (Yatra). The mourners of Mehbooba Mufti's political demise will be far much lower in numbers than those who took part in the funeral prayers of Mufti Sayeed.”
Shah said that a safe and promising future of Jammu Kashmir is dependent on right to self determination.
Shah said LeT condemns the “unjust atrocity imposed on the residents of Harwan, Sopore.”