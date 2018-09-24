Participate enmasse in MR Campaign, make it successful: DAK appeals parents

‘Vaccination will eliminate four diseases’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 23:
With kick start of MR campaign (Measles Rubella) from Monday, Doctors Association (DAK) Kashmir has once again advised all the parents to go for MR vaccination of their children without any fear and hesitation.
The vaccination will eliminate four diseases namely Measles, Rubella, congenital Rubella syndrome and sub acute sclerosing pan-encephalitis from state of Jammu and Kashmir president DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said.
“This campaign has been implemented in collaboration with different stakeholders (international/national welfare agencies and nongovernmental organisations). The aim of the campaign is to reach more than 37 lakh children (aged 9 months to 15 years) and administer a single shot of MR vaccine regardless of their earlier vaccine or disease status”, Dr Naik added.
President DAK Dr Suhail Naik who is specialist in Pediatrics, emphasized that MR (measles and rubella) vaccination is totally safe and people should remain away from “nasty rumors” suggesting otherwise.
President DAK appeals to general public, parents, school teachers, private schools, religious clerics, and media houses to cooperate fully in this gigantic task of eliminating measles and rubella by 2020.The Measles and Rubella immunization directly contributed to the reduction of under 5 child mortality, and it will also prevent CRS (Congenital Rubella Syndrome), where in baby is born with Mental retardation, Cataract, and Hole in heart.
Dr. Owais H Dar General secretary DAK said that all children between 9 months to 15 years of age are to be covered under this scheme. Already more than 23 states have successfully vaccinated mentioned age groups under this program. Advising people not pay any heed to rumour mongers who have vested interests will try hard to sabotage the noble Campaign. Furthermore, He requested all media houses to highlight positive aspects of Measles Rubella vaccination campaign (MR campaign) in the state. Dr Owais Dar further said that measles is number one killer among vaccine preventable disease with more than one lakh deaths globally, including 30% happening in India. Measles and Rubella are still a big challenge and cause of disability and mortality, Dr Dar added.
Dr Mohd Ashraf Shah joint secretary DAK requested all parents to participate vehemently in MR campaign so that we can get rid from these viral infections. In Jammu and Kashmir around 37 lakh will be vaccinated.
“DAK appeals to all its members to properly guide society and the parents and encourage them to get their children vaccinated. They should allay the fears of the parents.