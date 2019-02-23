About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Partial shutdown in Lal Chowk Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A partial shutdown in being observed in Lal Chowk in Srinagar city  on Saturday following mass arrests of separatists.

Traders closed shops in Lal Chowk and its adjacent areas after news about the arrests of dozens of Jamat-e-Islami leaders and deployment of additional companies of forces in Kashmir. 

However, transport was plying normally in the city.

Earlier, Police termed the arrests and deployment of the forces as a part of election process.  

In a crackdown, dozens of Jama’at-e-Islami leaders in Kashmir Valley were arrested by authorities, JeI spokesman said. 

